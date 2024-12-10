Trey Burke News: Late impact against Legends

Burke produced 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and five rebounds during 28 minutes of Monday's 100-97 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Burke overcame a dull first half to end up as an active participant in his team's comeback win. However, the veteran shot 40 percent or less from the field for only the second time over his eight games. He remains the squad's top scorer with an average of 23.0 points per contest.