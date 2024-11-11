Fantasy Basketball
Trey Burke headshot

Trey Burke News: Posts 34 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 9:41pm

Burke registered 34 points (12-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Monday's 97-90 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Burke scored a game-high scoring tally as he continued to rise as the Capitanes' best shooter. He's averaging 29.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest after the first couple of Tip-Off Tournament matchups.

