Trey Burke News: Productive against Santa Cruz

Burke recorded 26 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, five steals and four rebounds across 33 minutes in Friday's 121-113 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Burke had a relatively strong performance, tying his highest scoring total in his last 13 games. When healthy, Burke should be his team's top shooter and could aim to improve on his current averages of 19.7 points and 5.3 assists per contest.