Trey Burke News: Productive versus South Bay
Burke posted 26 points (10-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 28 minutes in Friday's 114-96 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.
Burke bounced back to the starting lineup Friday after being given few minutes in his return from a hip injury last Sunday. He stood out with a game-high scoring total and a 60 percent efficiency from three-point range during the victory. Burke's 20.8 points per contest are now the best average on the squad this season.
Trey Burke
Free Agent
