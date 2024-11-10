Trey Burke News: Scores 24 points against Birmingham

Burke (undisclosed) posted 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes in Saturday's 105-90 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Burke bounced back from an 11-month absence but looked in great form as his squad's leading scorer during the win. He should remain a regular starter going forward, offering experience and ability to score from both field and three-point range.