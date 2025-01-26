Trey Burke News: Unimpressive performance in loss

Burke produced 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes in Saturday's 113-109 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Burke has failed to make an impact lately, totaling 27 points and 10 assists over his last three games played. The veteran guard was in great form at the beginning of the season but suffered a series of injuries, after which he hasn't been able to pick up his pace despite being back in the starting lineup.