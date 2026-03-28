Trey Galloway headshot

Trey Galloway Injury: Inactive Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 8:30am

Galloway was absent in Friday's 112-106 G League loss to the Texas Legends after picking up a knee issue.

Galloway had barely impressed before suffering this injury, making 11 appearances off the bench since his recovery from another knee issue. While his absence may continue to reduce the team's guard options, it could lead to extended outings for an in-form Taevion Kinsey.

Trey Galloway
 Free Agent
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