Trey Galloway Injury: Inactive Friday
Galloway was absent in Friday's 112-106 G League loss to the Texas Legends after picking up a knee issue.
Galloway had barely impressed before suffering this injury, making 11 appearances off the bench since his recovery from another knee issue. While his absence may continue to reduce the team's guard options, it could lead to extended outings for an in-form Taevion Kinsey.
Trey Galloway
Free Agent
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