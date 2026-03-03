Trey Galloway News: Back from extended absence
Galloway (knee) posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in Monday's 113-104 G League loss to the Stockton Kings
After missing over one month of action with a knee injury, Galloway made his return to the G League court Monday. Through 12 regular-season appearances, the undrafted rookie is averaging 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 20.8 minutes per game.
Trey Galloway
Free Agent
