Trey Galloway News: Returns to action Saturday

Galloway (knee) produced 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Saturday's 134-116 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Galloway featured in his usual second-unit role after being sidelined for one game with the knee issue. The season has come to an end for Galloway, who failed to stay in top form due to injuries and erratic production. He was ultimately relegated to a bench spot with Taevion Kinsey favored over him.