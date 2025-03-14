Fantasy Basketball
Trey Jemison headshot

Trey Jemison Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Jemison (illness) is out for Friday's game against the Raptors, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Jemison was initially listed as questionable due to an illness, and in the end, the big man won't be able to suit up for this contest. His next chance to play will come against the Suns on Sunday, though given how packed the schedule has been for the Lakers in recent days, the rest could be beneficial for the big man.

