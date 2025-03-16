Fantasy Basketball
Trey Jemison headshot

Trey Jemison Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 9:05am

Jemison (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

After missing Friday's game against the Nuggets due to an illness, Jemison was not listed on the Lakers' initial injury report for Sunday. However, he's now a late scratch and will miss a second straight game. Jaxson Hayes (knee) is expected to play Sunday, but Jemison's absence will open up a handful of extra minutes for Alex Len and/or Christian Koloko.

Trey Jemison
Los Angeles Lakers
