Trey Jemison News: Left out of rotation Wednesday

Jemison (coach's decision) didn't receive any playing time in Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Thunder.

New York recalled Jemison from the G League's Westchester Knicks prior to Wednesday's contest, and though the two-way center was active, he predictably went unused off the bench while the game was competitive throughout. Jemison made his 26th G League appearance earlier Wednesday in Westchester's 125-122 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats, finishing with 22 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.