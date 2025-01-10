Trey Jemison News: Let go by New Orleans
The Pelicans waived Jemison on Friday.
New Orleans signed forward Keion Brooks to fill Jemison's vacated two-way roster spot. Jemison carved out a role in the rotation early in the season due to injuries, though he had received little playing time of late. The 25-year-old appeared in 16 games for New Orleans and averaged 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per contest.
Trey Jemison
Free Agent
