Trey Jemison News: Productive in limited action

Jemison recorded seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds over 13 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 overtime win over the Knicks.

Jemison made the most of his limited action Thursday, but his low workload makes him difficult to trust in fantasy. As long as Jaxson Hayes is the preferred option at center, minutes will be hard to come by for Jemison. In his last four appearances, Jemison has averaged just 17.7 minutes per contest with 4.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.