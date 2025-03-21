Trey Jemison News: Returns with four points, five boards

Jemison (illness) recorded four points (2-3 FG) and five rebounds across 16 minutes Thursday in the Lakers' 118-89 loss to the Bucks.

After missing each of the Lakers' last four games while recovering from an illness, Jemison made his return to the rotation Thursday, stepping in as the backup to Jaxson Hayes. A two-way player, Jemison will be eligible to be active for just eight of the Lakers' remaining 13 contests, so he could be in store for some unannounced absences over the next few weeks. Even if he wasn't approaching his active games limit, Jemison likely would have been at risk of falling out of the rotation in the near future anyway with Rui Hachimura (knee) and LeBron James (groin) set to return from multi-game absences as soon as Saturday.