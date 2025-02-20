Trey Jemison News: Sees little playing time

Jemison is averaging 3.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 8.8 minutes in five games played dating back to Jan. 30.

Since inking a two-way contract with the Lakers on Jan. 15., Jemison hasn't played much with the NBA team. The Anthony Davis trade has left the depth at center thin, but the Lakers opted to sign veteran Alex Len and have been using forward Dorian Finney-Smith to back up starter Jaxson Hayes.