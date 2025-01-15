Trey Jemison News: Signing two-way deal with LA

The Lakers plan to sign Jemison to a two-way contract, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports.

After waiving Quincy Olivari on Wednesday, Los Angeles has quickly set its sights on his replacement in their two-way spot. Jemison offers the Lakers depth behind Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes and played 10.4 minutes per game over 16 appearances with the Pelicans. Still, the 25-year-old big man would appear more likely to receive steady playing time in the G League than at the NBA level.