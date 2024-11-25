Trey Lyles Injury: Goes to locker room
Lyles was spotted walking to the locker room after appearing to suffer a knee injury Monday against the Thunder, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
Lyles will head to the locker room for further evaluation after colliding with an opposing player during the second quarter. Alex Len and Doug McDermott could see more chances to contribute if Lyles can't return.
