Trey Lyles Injury: Leaves early with calf injury

Lyles won't return to Monday's game against the Thunder due to a right calf injury, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports. He added two points (1-1 FG), two assists and one steal over six minutes before leaving.

Lyles initially appeared to have suffered a knee injury, but the team has since announced that he'll be shut down with a calf issue. He'll be considered day-to-day until more news on the severity of the injury surfaces.