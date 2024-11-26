Trey Lyles Injury: Out at least three weeks

The Kings announced Tuesday that Lyles has suffered a Grade 1 right calf strain and will re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Lyles suffered his injury during the second quarter of Sacramento's game versus the Thunder on Monday and will be sidelined for a significant period. In his absence, Alex Len and Isaac Jones are candidates to receive increased playing time.