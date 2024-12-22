Trey Lyles Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Lyles (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Pacers.

Lyles made his return to game action in Saturday's 103-99 loss to the Lakers following a 10-game absence due to a right calf strain. He played 17 minutes off the bench, finishing with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal. Though he didn't experience any reported setbacks in his return, the Kings could still end up holding out Lyles for maintenance purposes in the second leg of a back-to-back set. With Lyles and Domantas Sabonis (ankle) both deemed questionable, Isaac Jones and Alex Len could end up covering most of the minutes at center if neither Lyles nor Sabonis is available.