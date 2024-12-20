Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trey Lyles headshot

Trey Lyles Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 6:01pm

Lyles (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Lyles suffered a Grade 1 right calf strain in late November, and he has been sidelined ever since. In the 10 games prior to his injury, he averaged 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 23.0 minutes per game. Lyles was initially slated to return Thursday against the Lakers, but was added back to the injury report and eventually ruled out. If he's unable to play in Saturday's rematch, his next opportunity to play would be against the Pacers on Sunday.

Trey Lyles
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now