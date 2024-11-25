Fantasy Basketball
Trey Lyles headshot

Trey Lyles Injury: Ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 7:50pm

Lyles won't return to Monday's game against the Thunder due to a right calf injury, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports. He added two points (1-1 FG), two assists and one steal over six minutes before leaving.

It initially looked as though Lyles had suffered a knee injury, but the team has since announced that he'll be shut down with a calf issue. He'll be considered day-to-day until more news on the severity of the injury surfaces.

Trey Lyles
Sacramento Kings
