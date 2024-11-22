Trey Lyles News: Back to bench Friday

Lyles is not starting in Friday's game against the Clippers, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

The Kings will be at full strength with the returns of both DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis due to back injuries. This means Lyles will return to his regular bench role. The big man averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as a starter, but his numbers will decrease considerably coming off the bench.