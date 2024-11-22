Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Trey Lyles headshot

Trey Lyles News: Back to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Lyles is not starting in Friday's game against the Clippers, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

The Kings will be at full strength with the returns of both DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis due to back injuries. This means Lyles will return to his regular bench role. The big man averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as a starter, but his numbers will decrease considerably coming off the bench.

Trey Lyles
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now