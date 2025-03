Lyles (back) is available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Lyles will fight off a back injury to share the frontcourt minutes off the bench with Jonas Valanciunas. Across his last seven outings, Lyles has averaged 5.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.6 steals in 17.0 minutes.