Trey Lyles

Trey Lyles News: Efficient outing in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 9:12am

Lyles totaled 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 loss to Golden State.

Lyles posted double-digit points for the first time since Jan. 25. He has logged nine outings with at least 10 points across 54 regular-season appearances. Jonas Valanciunas has started in each of the club's last six games due to Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) being sidelined, during which Lyles has averaged 17.0 minutes per contest while serving as the backup center.

Trey Lyles
Sacramento Kings

