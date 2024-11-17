Trey Lyles News: Fills in for Sabonis with 17 points

Lyles contributed 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 win over the Jazz.

Filling in for Domantas Sabonis (back) is a tall order, but Lyles was solid in relief. He lurked at the perimeter often in the victory, drilling five three-pointers in a rare display of sharpshooting. Sabonis should return soon, but Lyles' performance gives the Kings confidence that they're well-covered at the position.