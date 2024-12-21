Fantasy Basketball
Trey Lyles headshot

Trey Lyles News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Lyles (calf) is available for Saturday's game versus the Lakers, Deuce Mason of NBC Sports California reports.

Lyles has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday after missing Sacramento's last 10 games with a right calf injury. Even with Domntas Sabonis (back) questionable, Lyles will likely operate on a minutes restriction until he's able to handle a full workload.

Trey Lyles
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
