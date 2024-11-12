Trey Lyles News: Hits two three-pointers

Lyles produced eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 116-96 loss to San Antonio.

It's no secret that Lyles has had a quiet start to the campaign. Through 11 appearances, he's hitting just 28.0 percent from the field and 24.3 percent from beyond the arc. His counting stats have been low too, as he's averaging 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers in 15.9 minutes.