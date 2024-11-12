Fantasy Basketball
Trey Lyles News: Hits two three-pointers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 8:57am

Lyles produced eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 116-96 loss to San Antonio.

It's no secret that Lyles has had a quiet start to the campaign. Through 11 appearances, he's hitting just 28.0 percent from the field and 24.3 percent from beyond the arc. His counting stats have been low too, as he's averaging 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers in 15.9 minutes.

