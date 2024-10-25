Trey Lyles News: Limited minutes off bench in opener

Lyles (groin) played 11 minutes and finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in Thursday's 117-115 loss to the Timberwolves.

Though he missed all of the preseason while managing a groin strain, Lyles was cleared for the regular-season opener and was the Kings' first frontcourt player off the bench, as he checked into the game for Keegan Murray with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter. Neither Lyles nor fellow reserve big man Alex Len (six minutes) saw much run, however, as the Kings leaned heavily on Murray (43 minutes) and Domantas Sabonis (38 minutes). Lyles would likely need an injury to hit one of the Kings' two frontcourt starters before he sees enough meaningful playing time to warrant attention in most fantasy leagues.