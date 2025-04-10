Trey Lyles News: Misses out on double-double

Lyles amassed 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Lyles made his third straight start Wednesday due to Keegan Murray (back) being out and was one rebound shy of his second double-double of the season. Across Lyles' five starts this season, he has averaged 12.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 37.8 minutes.