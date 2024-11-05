Trey Lyles News: Modest role continues

Lyles accumulated five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound over 16 minutes during Monday's 111-110 win over the Heat.

Lyles has played between 11 and 20 minutes in each of the Kings' seven games thus far, averaging 4.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 16.1 minutes per contest. The veteran is a solid role player but can't be trusted for consistent production.