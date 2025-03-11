Trey Lyles News: Muted performance in loss

Lyles registered three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 14 minutes during Monday's 133-104 loss to the Knicks.

Despite the absence of Domantas Sabonis (hamstring), Lyles has been unable to make much noise in fantasy formats. Over his last 10 games, Lyles has averaged 13.7 minutes per contest with 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.7 three-pointers on 43.9 percent shooting from the field.