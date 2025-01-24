Trey Lyles News: Nears double-double in loss

Lyles recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 132-123 loss to the Nuggets.

Lyles came one rebound shy of securing his second double-double of the season and delivered a fairly productive performance in the loss. The big man should continue to serve as Domantas Sabonis' primary backup, and over his last five outings, Lyles has averaged 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds across 18.0 minutes per contest.