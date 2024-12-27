Trey Lyles News: Props up frontcourt with 20 points

Lyles supplied 20 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and eight rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 loss to Detroit.

Alex Len proved to be ineffective as Domantas Sabonis' (illness) direct replacement, prompting Lyles to step in and take a larger role. Point-for-point, Lyles has been a better option as Sabonis' fill-in throughout the season, though Len was probably a more logical player to size up against Jalen Duren. Lyles has floor-stretching ability and an accurate perimeter game that Len lacks, making him a more suitable pivot when Sabonis is off the court.