Trey Lyles News: Provides spark off bench

Lyles chipped in 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 win over Philadelphia.

Lyles' four made threes accounted for 12 of Sacramento's 14 total bench points during Wednesday's victory. While the 29-year-old forward is shooting 39.0 percent from the field this season, he is converting 36.7 percent of his 4.1 three-point attempts per contest.