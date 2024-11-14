Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Trey Lyles headshot

Trey Lyles News: Scores season-high 13 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Lyles racked up 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 127-104 victory over Phoenix.

Lyles's efficient shooting from beyond the arc helped him record a season-high 13 points off the bench in Wednesday's blowout win over Phoenix. However, the 29-year-old forward is shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three in 2024-25.

Trey Lyles
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now