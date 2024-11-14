Trey Lyles News: Scores season-high 13 points

Lyles racked up 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 127-104 victory over Phoenix.

Lyles's efficient shooting from beyond the arc helped him record a season-high 13 points off the bench in Wednesday's blowout win over Phoenix. However, the 29-year-old forward is shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three in 2024-25.