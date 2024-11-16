Fantasy Basketball
Trey Lyles News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Lyles is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

The Kings will shake things up in the frontcourt with the absence of Domantas Sabonis (back), and Lyles will get the nod at center instead of Alex Len, who got the nod in the loss to the Timberwolves on Friday. This will be Lyles' first start of the 2024-25 campaign. He's averaging 4.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

