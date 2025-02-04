Trey Lyles News: Strong defensive performance

Lyles amassed five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 23 minutes during Monday's 116-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Lyles made an impact defensively in Monday's win against the Timberwolves. The 29-year-old veteran finished with season-high totals in blocks (2) and steals (2), helping Sacramento get the best of Anthony Edwards and company in Minnesota.