Trey Lyles News: Strong showing off bench

Lyles notched 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 win over the Cavaliers.

Lyles is suddenly trending up and is looking to take advantage of the absence of Domantas Sabonis (ankle). Over his last three outings, Lyles has produced low-end streaming value with averages of 9.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers on 57.9 percent shooting from the field.