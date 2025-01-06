Trey Murphy Injury: Considered day-to-day
Pelicans coach Willie Green said Monday that Murphy (ankle) is day-to-day, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.
Murphy tweaked his left ankle during Sunday's game against the Wizards and was diagnosed with a mild sprain. However, he's considered day-to-day and will likely have a questionable tag for Tuesday's game versus Minnesota. If he's unable to play, Jordan Hawkins and Brandon Boston could step into larger roles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now