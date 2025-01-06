Trey Murphy Injury: Considered day-to-day

Pelicans coach Willie Green said Monday that Murphy (ankle) is day-to-day, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Murphy tweaked his left ankle during Sunday's game against the Wizards and was diagnosed with a mild sprain. However, he's considered day-to-day and will likely have a questionable tag for Tuesday's game versus Minnesota. If he's unable to play, Jordan Hawkins and Brandon Boston could step into larger roles.