Trey Murphy Injury: Downgraded to out

Murphy (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Murphy and Brandon Ingram (calf) have both been downgraded from questionable to out, but Dejounte Murray is cleared to make his return from a lengthy absence and CJ McCollum is available again. Javonte Green and Brandon Boston are candidates for elevated roles again, especially if Jordan Hawkins (back) is downgraded to out.