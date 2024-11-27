Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Trey Murphy headshot

Trey Murphy Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Murphy (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Murphy and Brandon Ingram (calf) have both been downgraded from questionable to out, but Dejounte Murray is cleared to make his return from a lengthy absence and CJ McCollum is available again. Javonte Green and Brandon Boston are candidates for elevated roles again, especially if Jordan Hawkins (back) is downgraded to out.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now