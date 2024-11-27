Trey Murphy Injury: Downgraded to out
Murphy (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Murphy and Brandon Ingram (calf) have both been downgraded from questionable to out, but Dejounte Murray is cleared to make his return from a lengthy absence and CJ McCollum is available again. Javonte Green and Brandon Boston are candidates for elevated roles again, especially if Jordan Hawkins (back) is downgraded to out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now