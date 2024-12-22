Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trey Murphy headshot

Trey Murphy Injury: Exits game due to ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Murphy (ankle) headed to the locker room in late in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Murphy turned his left ankle while attempting to grab a rebound, and went to the locker room after consulting with a trainer. Brandon Boston and Javonte Green should see more playing time off the bench for as long as Murphy is sidelined.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now