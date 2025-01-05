Fantasy Basketball
Trey Murphy

Trey Murphy Injury: Exits game due to ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Murphy went to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Wizards due to a left ankle injury, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Murphy appeared to turn his left ankle while going after a rebound and needed to be helped off the court. It's the same ankle that he injured before Christmas, though he was able to play through the issue. Brandon Boston and Jordan Hawkins should see more minutes off the bench during the fourth quarter if Murphy is unable to return.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
