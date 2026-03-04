Trey Murphy headshot

Trey Murphy Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Murphy is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to neck spasms.

Murphy has appeared in two outings following a five-game absence due to a right shoulder contusion, though he's in danger of missing Thursday's contest due to the neck issue. If the 25-year-old swingman is unable to play, Bryce McGowens and Jeremiah Fears would be candidates for increased minutes, while Jordan Poole could enter the rotation.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago