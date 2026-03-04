Trey Murphy Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Murphy is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to neck spasms.
Murphy has appeared in two outings following a five-game absence due to a right shoulder contusion, though he's in danger of missing Thursday's contest due to the neck issue. If the 25-year-old swingman is unable to play, Bryce McGowens and Jeremiah Fears would be candidates for increased minutes, while Jordan Poole could enter the rotation.
