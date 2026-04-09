Trey Murphy headshot

Trey Murphy Injury: Listed out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Murphy (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Murphy will miss a third straight game while dealing with a right ankle sprain. He'll have one more opportunity to return for the regular-season finale Sunday in Minnesota.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
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