Trey Murphy Injury: Listed out for Friday
Murphy (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Murphy will miss a third straight game while dealing with a right ankle sprain. He'll have one more opportunity to return for the regular-season finale Sunday in Minnesota.
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