Trey Murphy headshot

Trey Murphy Injury: Makes locker-room trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 12:02pm

Murphy exited in the first quarter of Monday's game against Detroit and headed to the locker room to be evaluated for a shoulder injury, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Murphy looked to be in serious pain after diving for a loose ball early in the first quarter. He had his shoulder checked on by trainers before heading to the locker room. The Pelicans will likely provide an update on his status coming out of halftime, if he isn't able to return before then.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
