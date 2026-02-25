Trey Murphy Injury: Out again for Thursday
Murphy (shoulder) is out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Murphy will be sidelined for a fourth straight game and remains without a timetable to return. The Pelicans will likely lean more on Jordan Poole and Jeremiah Fears in the meantime.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 182 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 214 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 214 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More