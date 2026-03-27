Trey Murphy Injury: Out again Friday
Murphy (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Murphy will miss his second game in a row, but he remains day-to-day. The Pelicans are out of the playoff hunt, so the team may be cautious going forward. Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Hawkins could be more involved as a result Friday.
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