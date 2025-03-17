Trey Murphy Injury: Out for remainder of season

Murphy sustained a season-ending torn labrum in his right shoulder during Monday's 127-81 loss to the Pistons, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Murphy dove for a loose ball and exited to the locker room less than a minute into the game. The 24-year-old swingman was in the midst of a career-best year, and he contributed averages of 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks across 35.6 minutes per contest in 52 regular-season games entering Monday. He also shot a fairly respectable 45.4 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from downtown. Murphy may undergo surgery depending on the severity of the injury, though the Pelicans are expected to provide updates whenever appropriate. Jordan Hawkins, Bruce Brown and Antonio Reeves are candidates for a bump in playing time due to Murphy being sidelined.